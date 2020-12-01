Connect on Linked in

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Blood Services will be conducting blood drives in Essex County. The following drives are open to the public:

Friday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston.

Sunday, Dec. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mantena Global, Luso‑Brazilian Seventh‑Day Adventist Church, Newark.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, 111 Central Ave., Newark.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Shops at Bloomfield Station, 80 Washington St., Bloomfield.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.