BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Five excellent officers — Capt. Glenn Wiegand, Capt. Patsy Spatola, Lt. Thomas Icolari, Detective Michael Volante and Officer Ben Christiano — retired effective Dec. 1 from the Bloomfield Police Department. Each of the five served 25 years or more with the department. They will be missed!

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety