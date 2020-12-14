Bloomfield to host weekly COVID-19 testing clinics

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield will be hosting COVID-19 testing events once per week on Wednesdays, beginning Dec. 16, for Bloomfield residents as long as there is demand. Testing, which has expanded to accommodate up to 100 people, will take place in the municipal parking lot located at 1 Municipal Plaza.

Any residents who wish to be tested may register online for an appointment at www.mywellnessexpress.com. Appointments will be available for up to 100 time slots between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Funding for the testing was secured by the township through the CARES Act.

“With cases going up across the state and the country, it is important that we continue to have ample opportunities for residents to get tested,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “The best way to lower the spread of the virus in our community is through proactive safety measures such as testing, contact tracing and following all CDC guidelines. Though a vaccine is closer than ever before, we must continue to remain vigilant so that we can make it through this health crisis without further casualties.”

Anyone being tested must present health insurance information if they are insured. Those who are uninsured will still be able to receive the test, at no cost.