BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The annual Bloomfield Center Holiday Window Decorating Competition has officially kicked off. Vote by clicking ‘like’ on your favorite photos at https://www.facebook.com/BloomfieldCenter/. Make sure you open the gallery to view all 13 windows. To see the windows up close, head into Bloomfield Center to do some shopping. Voting ends at noon on Monday, Dec. 21.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Center Alliance