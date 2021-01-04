Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — This Jan. 18 will mark the 26th anniversary of the “MLK Day of Service,” a national holiday created to, in part, encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Committee and the township of Bloomfield will honor King’s legacy for the seventh consecutive year. Several committees have been working diligently on developing unique ways of participating in the Day of Service while still complying with all social-distancing guidelines.

“For the past seven years we have honored the remarkable life of civil rights and American icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Bloomfield,” Councilwoman Wartyna Davis said. “Dr. King’s legacy is one of helping others and giving back to the community and because of that we will be giving back to our community. I encourage all residents to take part in these events that the service committee has created and donate food or your time to help those in need.”

The committee has created three ways for residents to get involved and give back to Bloomfield and the surrounding community:

Food drive. Collect nonperishable food items in the parking lot of Jack’s Super Foodtown on Jan. 10.

Senior Smiles Phone Bank. Telephone a senior citizen once or twice a week from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 — and longer!

MLK Day of Service Event. Create personal care kits on Jan. 15 and 16.

For more information or to become a volunteer, send an email to bloomfieldmlkday@gmail.com.