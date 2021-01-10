Bloomfield store donates school supplies to Rahway children

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Dec. 20, Kathy Duff, a representative of Staples in Bloomfield, delivered 50 bags of student supplies to Franklin Elementary School in Rahway. Duff contacted Vice Principal Juan Miao earlier in the month stating that she wanted to include Franklin’s students in her community service project. Each bag contained crayons, color pencils, erasers, a bottle of glue and a folder. Pictured with the donation are, from left, Miao, Duff and Principal Aleya Shoieb.