Bloomfield, WO police team up, make arrests for tire and rim thefts

BLOOMFIELD / WEST ORANGE, NJ — Two suspects have been arrested and charged as the result of a joint investigation between the Bloomfield and West Orange police departments in connection with 40 tire and rim thefts that occurred throughout the county, according to a joint press release from the two towns on Jan. 20. Wadner Ettienne and Shantau Brown, both of West Orange, were each charged with two counts of theft and one count of conspiracy.

“I would like to thank Lt. Polidoro, Detective Cordi and the West Orange Police Department for working together to put an end to this investigation,” Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said. “The suspects are responsible for thefts in our township as well as other towns throughout the county. We are making it clear that if you break the law, we will find you and there will be consequences. We will keep our residents and their property safe.”

Bloomfield Lt. Nicholas Polidoro and Detective Salvatore Cordi were assigned to investigate the tire and rim thefts that had occurred in Essex County, at which time they teamed up with West Orange Police Detective Giovanni Loreto, Lt. John Demars, Sgt. Dennis McCole, Detective Daniel Valle and Detective Ryan Funk.

“Our partnership with Bloomfield Public Safety has resulted in two alleged criminals being taken off the streets, putting an end to these thefts in our neighborhood,” West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said. “These partnerships with local police departments allow us to share information and work together to make our communities safer. We will continue to look for ways to more effectively and efficiently root out crime in West Orange.”

After the two departments shared information, search warrants were issued for the two suspects, who live together in West Orange. On Jan. 15 at 3 a.m., the search warrants were executed and evidence was retrieved. The two arrestees were transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility after being processed by Bloomfield Public Safety.

These charges are accusations; all defendants are deemed innocent unless or until proved guilty in a court of law.