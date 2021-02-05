Bloomfield resident appointed director of neurosurgical critical care at hospital

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Dr. Heustein Lu Sy has been appointed director of neurosurgical critical care at Lenox Hill Hospital, located in New York, N.Y. During the past four years, Sy has served as an attending neurointensivist at the hospital’s department of neurosurgery. In his new role, Sy will be responsible for developing a comprehensive, interdisciplinary and integrative clinical neurocritical care program. In addition, Sy will provide leadership in meeting the hospital’s service excellence initiatives by implementing quality standards for neurocritical care; guide the educational needs of the neurocritical care team; and promote a culture of innovation, improving neurocritical care research.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Sy oversee Lenox Hill’s neurosurgical critical care team, as we continue to provide the highest quality of care for patients with complicated conditions such as stroke, neurotrauma, brain tumors, brain aneurysms and other neurological disorders,” said Dr. David Langer, the hospital’s chairperson of neurosurgery. “Dr. Sy’s subspecialty training in neurocritical care will serve as an asset to our team.”

Sy has served as a diplomat for the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties, the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Philippine College of Physicians. He has co-authored numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and has participated in various poster presentations at professional conferences.

After earning his medical degree from the College of Medicine at the University of the Philippines, Sy completed his post-doctoral training with two residencies in internal medicine at the department of medicine at the Philippine General Hospital and at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, where he served as chief resident. Prior to joining Lenox Hill, Sy completed his fellowship training in neurocritical care at the department of neurosurgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y..

“Under Dr. Sy’s leadership, the neurocritical care team at Lenox Hill Hospital will serve Manhattan residents by advancing the care of all patients with neurological emergencies,” said Dr. Richard Temes, director of Northwell Health’s Center for Neurocritical Care. “Dr. Sy is committed to our goal for international recognition in the treatment of brain and spinal cord injury through the promotion of collaborative clinical care, innovative research, and community outreach and education.”