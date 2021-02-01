Jewelry store receives grant from Bloomfield Center Alliance

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Center Alliance Director Ollyn Lettman presents a check to Esther Vega, owner of Vega Palace Jewelry, and her employee, Johnson Vega. The woman-owned business is the latest recipient from the organization’s Facade Improvement Grant Program. The funds were used for a new awning and window signage that helped clean up the storefront and improve the business’ “curbside appeal.” The availability of these funds targeting existing downtown businesses is made possible thanks to the support of Bloomfield Township and its Community Development Block Grant program.