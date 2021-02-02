21-year Bloomfield volunteer firefighter retires

By on Comments Off on 21-year Bloomfield volunteer firefighter retires

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield volunteer firefighter Rich Brown, right, is congratulated by Fire Chief Lou Venezia for his 21 years of service to the township of Bloomfield. Brown recently retired as a volunteer firefighter; he was a big asset to the fire department, holding numerous certifications as a HAZMAT technician, fire officer 1, incident management system level 3 and fire instructor.

  

21-year Bloomfield volunteer firefighter retires added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS