Bloomfield Library partners with CFBNJ

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Library is partnering with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to offer residents a presentation about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The presentation will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m.

“During COVID-19, many families in our community through no fault of their own have had their incomes cut, and many have lost their jobs. We need to continue to do everything in our power to ensure that no one goes hungry and that everyone is aware of assistance programs,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “If anyone is struggling to put food on the table, please be a part of this presentation so that you can learn about what you are entitled to.”

To register for the event, go to https://www.bplnj.org/snap-webinar. The Neighbor to Neighbor Network and the Bloomfield Human Services Department will be donating $25 gift cards to early registrants.

“The Bloomfield Public Library is partnering with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to help address an urgent need in our community, which is food,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, who serves as liaison to the library. “Far too many people as a result of COVID-19 find themselves food insecure, which makes government assistance programs like SNAP especially critical. I encourage anyone that needs help purchasing food to register for this presentation.”

Jessica Wilkerson, who is the resource access coordinator for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s SNAP Outreach Department, will give the presentation, which will inform residents about the program and about how struggling families can qualify for assistance.

Those unable to attend the presentation but who have questions about SNAP can call 908-838-4831 or email snapoutreach@cfbnj.org. To reach Wilkerson directly, email jwilkerson@cfbnj.org or leave a voicemail for her at 908-440-7438. To find a food pantry, text “comida” or “find food” to 908-224-7776, or go to cfbnj.org/findfood.