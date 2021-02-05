Bloomfield partners with Rutgers medical school for addiction presentation

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Library, along with the Bloomfield Health Department and Bloomfield Municipal Alliance Committee, is partnering with Rutgers Robert Johnson Wood Medical School to give an addiction information session on Friday, Feb. 12, titled “Addressing the Opioid Epidemic: A Primer on Opioid Addiction, Overdose Management, and Medication Assisted Treatment.” The presentation will be given by Rutgers School of Biomedical Sciences graduate students and will focus on the prevention and treatment of addiction.

“Opioid addiction is a crisis taking place in communities across the country that is having a devastating impact on families,” Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia. “This presentation will be a valuable resource to learn about the root causes of addiction and what can be done to identify, treat and prevent the problem. I am grateful that Rutgers’ medical school has partnered with our township to provide this information to residents.”

For more information on the presentations, send an email to reference@bplnj.org.