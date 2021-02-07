Bloomfield police investigate early morning shooting

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Feb. 7, at approximately 3:32 a.m., Bloomfield police officers responded to 547 Bloomfield Ave. on report of shots fired, according to a Feb. 7 press release. Upon police arrival, officers located one male victim with a gunshot wound to his right hand. The victim, a 47-year-old male, was transported to University Hospital in Newark with non–life-threatening injuries. Patrol units secured the scene and detectives responded to investigate.

Upon further investigation by Bloomfield detectives, it appears that the victim was working the front door of the establishment and denied entry to four males and one female due to capacity restrictions. One of the males then pointed a handgun at the victim and fired three shots at him; the victim was struck in his right hand. The four males and one female then fled the area on foot.

This incident is actively under investigation at this time and any new information will be released when it becomes available.