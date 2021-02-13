County and urban clergy united to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced a partnership with urban clergy members to encourage residents in black and brown communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination during a press conference at the Essex County COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Essex County College in Newark on Feb. 10. During the press event, ministers from religious organizations in Newark, East Orange and Bloomfield received their first doses of the vaccination.

“We want to make sure that anyone who wants to take the vaccine has access to it when their turn is called. People hold their religious leaders in high regard and often turn to their faith leaders for direction when they have concerns about things happening in their communities,” DiVincenzo said, adding that, by partnering with the clergy, he hopes community members will see how safe the vaccine is. “Our efforts will only be successful if at least 70 percent of the population receives the vaccination and herd immunity is developed.”

“I am proud to be part of this so we can fight the skepticism people have about getting the vaccine,” said the Rev. Joe Carter, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Newark.

Also scheduled to receive vaccinations were the Rev. Joseph Hooper and Theresa Hooper from St. Luke AME Church in Newark; the Rev. Kimberly Credit from Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church in Newark; Ruling Elder Warren McNeil from the Newark Presbytery; and the Rev. Margo Barnes from New Hope Baptist Church in Newark.

“I saw the devastation this virus had on our community. Getting the vaccine is the right thing for me and my family and the community,” said Darrell Terry, president and CEO of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County