Historical Society of Bloomfield selected as a supermarket program beneficiary

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Historical Society of Bloomfield has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of March.

The program, which launched in 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

The Historical Society of Bloomfield was selected as the March beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 8 Franklin St. in Bloomfield. The HSOB will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at the Bloomfield store during the month of March.

“We are honored to be chosen for the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program in March 2021,” HSOB President Jean Kuras said. “The funds raised will help keep history alive in the great town of Bloomfield by maintaining the HSOB museum at 90 Broad St. We encourage all Bloomfield residents to visit us there and explore the history of their neighborhood, their family and their community.”

The HSOB is an outgrowth of the sesquicentennial celebration of 1962 and was incorporated in 1966. The HSOB Museum is dedicated to the culture, people and history of Bloomfield. The collection consists of furniture, clothing and accessories, tools, household articles, paintings, toys, posters, memorabilia, dioramas, maps, newspapers, postcards, letters, deeds, documents, books and more.

For more information on the community bag program, visit stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.