Historical Society of Bloomfield nominated for prestigious award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Feb. 20, the Historical Society of Bloomfield was recognized in an online ceremony as an honoree in the “Volunteer Program/Group” category of the New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards.

The awards are the state’s official recognition for community service and are in partnership with the Governor’s Council on Volunteerism. The HSOB was recognized based on its “extraordinary volunteer/public service,” according to award officials.

The HSOB was up against formidable competition, such as Ethical Brew; the Junior League of Greater Princeton; the Keyport Education Foundation; the Netcong Education Foundation; the Professional Service Group of Mercer County; and the Piscataway Special Olympics Local Training, which ultimately took the prize.

“The Historical Society of Bloomfield was thrilled to be nominated for a New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award and to stand up with such a prestigious group of nominees,” HSOB President Jean Kuras said. “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the Piscataway Special Olympics Local Training team for a job well done and an award well deserved.”