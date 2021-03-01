Bloomfield police arrest suspect in DJH News Stand robbery

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield police arrested Elvis Holder, 53, of East Orange, for allegedly pouring an unknown substance on the counter at DJH News Stand and threatening to light the substance on fire if he was not given all the money in the register, according to a Feb. 24 press release.

On Monday, Feb. 22, at approximately 7:58 p.m., Bloomfield police patrol units responded to DJH News Stand on La France Avenue on report of a robbery that had just occurred. Upon police arrival, the victim stated that an older male entered the store and requested that she play lottery numbers for him.

While she was doing so, the suspect — later identified as Holder — allegedly began pouring an unknown substance out of a Nestle water bottle onto the countertop. When the victim asked the suspect what he was doing, the suspect reportedly said, “Give me everything in the register” as he pulled out a lighter and threatened to light the unknown substance on fire.

At this time, the victim removed all of the money out of the NJ Lottery’ register and handed it to Holder. The proceeds of the robbery were estimated to be approximately $968.

Bloomfield Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Units recovered video surveillance from the store, which captured a good facial image of the suspect. Detectives investigated this incident and were able to identify the suspect as Holder.

On Feb. 24, detectives and patrol units were able to locate Holder in the rear yard of an East Orange residence. Holder was arrested and transported to Bloomfield Police headquarters. He was processed and charged with robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

These charges are merely accusations; all defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.