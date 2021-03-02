HUD awards more than $147 million to NJ communities

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Feb. 25, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $5.5 billion in funding to local programs throughout the country that provide affordable housing, community development and economic opportunity, and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. New Jersey was awarded $147,874,036.

“These core programs provide our local partners the funding they need to provide homes and vital services to some of our neighbors in need,” acting Secretary Matt Ammon said.

“This funding comes at a critical time for our country, when these bedrock programs have never been more important,” said James Arthur Jemison, principal deputy assistant secretary for community planning and development.

“The funding announced today will provide over $147 million in much needed community planning and development funding to communities throughout the Garden State,” said Justin Scheid, HUD Newark Field Office director. “Cities, counties and communities across New Jersey will be able to use this vital funding to develop viable communities by creating and retaining jobs and providing housing, services and supports to those who need it most.”

These grants are provided through the following HUD programs: $3.4 billion through the Community Development Block Grant Program; $1.3 billion through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program; $387 million through Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS; $290 million through Emergency Solutions Grants; and $25 Million through the Recovery Housing Program.

The following area communities received grant money: