BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield teenager James Joanow has again gone all out in decorating his home at 226 Lakewood Drive for an upcoming holiday. With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner on March 17, Joanow’s newest display features 13 mannequins and the property is covered in thousands of orange and green lights, which create a disco party atmosphere at night. The display will be up through the holiday.

Photos Courtesy of James Joanow