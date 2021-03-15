Bloomfield reminds business owners, landlords to establish recycling program and submit recycling amounts

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — According to Municipal Ordinance 491-5 and state law, this is a reminder that all businesses, and institutions in Bloomfield are required to recycle. Therefore, as the property owner or owner/operator/manager of a business, institution or multifamily dwelling, you must ensure that a recycling program is in place.

“In Bloomfield, we try our best to do our part to ensure that our township is environmentally conscious and that includes making sure that the community recycles,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “Small businesses are critical to our town and it is important that they follow all recycling rules. I am asking that businesses that have not yet established a recycling program to do so as soon as possible and to remember to submit recycling amounts to our recycling coordinator.”

Each year, as required by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection recycling regulations, N.J.A.C. 7:26A-10.3, and the township Municipal Recycling Ordinance, all businesses, institutions and multifamily dwellings must report the prior year’s amount — usually in pounds or tons — of each recycled material to the municipal recycling coordinator prior to March 1 of each year.

Failure to establish a recycling program and/or submit recycling amounts may result in a monetary penalty.

Those who have not yet submitted their reports must email recycling coordinator Louise Palagano at Lpalagano@bloomfieldtwpnj.com all the material recycled by their business in 2020. This report needs to be returned to her by March 31.

If you are a commercial property owner with one or more tenants who provide for their own recycling services, and you do not have the information requested, contact each tenant individually to obtain the mandatory information. If you have a property management company that arranges for the recycling services, obtain the requested information from the property management company. If you arrange for the collection of recyclable materials directly, contact your recycling company for the requested information.

For more information, do not hesitate to contact Louise Palagano at 973-259-3162.

Each municipality receives a grant from the NJDEP based on the weight of material recycled each year, so each business owner and landlord’s assistance does make a difference.