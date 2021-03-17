Bloomfield to host nutrition event via Instagram Live

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Department of Health and Human Services is hosting an Instagram Live event with registered dietitian Carlie Saint-Laurent Beacejour in celebration of National Nutrition Month.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 24, at 7:15 p.m. on the BDHHS Instagram Live @BloomfieldHDNJ. Viewers who follow the BDHHS Instagram page will have the opportunity to ask questions during the healthy snack demo and a question-and-answer session.

“During National Nutrition Month and all other months, it is important to remember to take care of our bodies by eating a nutritious diet,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “Thanks to our Department of Health and Human Services and guest dietitian Carlie Saint-Laurent Beacejour, residents will have a tremendous opportunity to learn healthy eating habits from an expert.”

“Taking care of our physical and mental health is critical in order for us to live long and healthy lives,” said Councilwoman Wartyna Davis, the liaison to the town’s Division of Health. “Residents that wish to learn more about how they can improve their diets to be healthier individuals should join us for this exciting event.”