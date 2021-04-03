Bloomfield College president selected as ACE Women’s Network–NJ presidential sponsor

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Marcheta P. Evans, president of Bloomfield College, was recently voted to serve as the American Council on Education Women’s Network–New Jersey’s presidential sponsor, effective Friday, Feb. 19. In this role, Evans will serve as adviser and mentor to the ACE Women’s Network–NJ chairperson and board members on program planning and implementation, and will support and develop strategies that meet the specific needs of women in New Jersey higher education.

“I am pleased to serve in this important capacity to emphasize and support women in higher-education leadership roles,” Evans said in accepting the nomination. “It took a village for me to reach my goal of serving as a college president, and I am eager to continue to pay it forward, as a mentor to other women who seek advancement within higher education. It’s critical that women see other women who look like them succeeding in these roles.”

Evans became the first female and black president of Bloomfield College on June 1, 2019. She leads one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the nation and New Jersey’s only four-year predominantly black and Hispanic-serving institution.

“We are so pleased and honored to have Dr. Evans serve as the presidential sponsor for New Jersey ACE Women’s Network. We look forward to fostering a strong partnership with her, as we strive together to provide excellent professional-development opportunities during this time of incredible change within the field of higher education. Dr. Evans’ knowledge and breadth of experience will aid New Jersey ACE in expanding our strong foundation in women leader mentorship, and her own personal career path will serve as a compass for New Jersey women in higher education to follow,” said Allyson Straker-Banks, chairperson of the ACE Women’s Network–NJ board of directors.

Evans has served in transformational leadership roles in higher education at both public and private institutions, including more than 20 years at minority-serving institutions in the seventh largest city in the United States, San Antonio, Texas. Evans is also a past president and fellow of the American Counseling Association and past president of the Association for Creativity in Counseling. A small sampling of awards and recognitions she has received includes the Outstanding Multicultural Leadership Award, Yellow Rose of Texas Lifetime Educator Award and Counselors for Social Justice Ohana Award. She has authored numerous articles and book chapters focusing on issues of diversity, multiculturalism, women’s issues and leadership.

She graduated from the University of Alabama with a doctorate in counselor education and supervision, specializing in student affairs, administration in higher education and human resource management. She also earned a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama–Birmingham, and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Alabama.