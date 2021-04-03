Bloomfield to hold townwide cleanup on April 24

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Beautification Committee and the Clean Communities Program are holding a townwide cleanup on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. The cleanup is sponsored by the mayor, Bloomfield Township Council and the DPW.

“Keeping our neighborhoods clean and continuing to ensure that Bloomfield remains a terrific place to live is why we hold these townwide cleanups,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This is an excellent opportunity for residents to build community and truly take ownership of the spaces in which they live. I look forward to seeing residents once again come out with us for a few hours.”

Participants may choose their own location; gloves, garbage pickers, bags, rakes and shovels will be dropped off and picked up by the Bloomfield DPW. Individuals as well as groups are invited to participate.

To sign up, go to http://tinyurl.com/2021BMFDSPRINGCLEAN by April 15. T-shirts will also be provided.

“Over the last few years we have expanded participation in this program from around 60 residents to more than 300 residents and we are looking forward to seeing the program continue to grow,” Councilwoman Jenny Mundell said. “I greatly appreciate how involved our residents are and always enjoy these opportunities to interact with people in such a worthwhile setting. Special thanks to the Bloomfield Beautification Committee and Department of Public Works, as well as the Bloomfield Division of Public Safety, for their collaboration and planning to make this event both safe and worthwhile.”