Atlantic Health System vaccinates more than 11,000 teachers against COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, NJ — In an effort to help local school districts safely resume in-person instruction, Atlantic Health System has partnered with more than 120 school districts — including Bloomfield Public Schools — and individual schools to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more than 11,000 of their faculty and essential support staff. The vaccination appointments for teachers and staff are just part of the more than 280,000 doses administered by Atlantic Health System to eligible individuals in the general public.

These partnerships are the result of collaboration between Atlantic Health System and district, local and county officials.

“Atlantic Health System is committed to not only delivering the highest quality care, but also to building healthier communities,” said Kevin Lenahan, chief financial and administrative officer for Atlantic Health System. “We know that safely returning to in-person learning will be a tremendous lift to the physical and mental well-being of our children and a critical step in coexisting with COVID-19. We are proud to partner with our local communities and school districts to help teachers safely return to the classroom.”