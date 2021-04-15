Bloomfield College nursing programs earn top rankings in NJ

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — RegisteredNursing.org recently recognized Bloomfield College as No. 9 out of 46 New Jersey higher education institutions in its ranking of the “Best Nursing Programs in New Jersey.” The nursing organization also ranked the college’s RN to BSN program as No. 4 in the state.

“The college is renowned for the excellence of their nursing candidates — graduates continue to be leaders in generalist nurse competencies and lifelong learners,” the ranking stated.

Bloomfield College’s Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing, which offers the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an RN to BSN accelerated degree program for registered nurses, is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program boasts a 94-percent licensure exam pass rate.

“We are thrilled to receive this nursing program recognition from our nursing colleagues at RegisteredNursing.org,” Division of Nursing Chairperson Frances Figueroa Mal said. “Our hybrid format combining in-person and online course options and accelerated sessions with flexible course offerings allow students to maintain a healthy balance between work and academics.”

RegisteredNursing.org is dedicated to promoting excellence in nursing by enabling future and current nurses with the education and employment resources they need to succeed. The methodology for its analysis incorporated a 100-point system to produce its ranking of undergraduate nursing programs. For more information on its methodology, visit https://www.registerednursing.org/rankings-methodology/.