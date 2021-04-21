Bloomfield hosts virtual event to address preventing opioid abuse

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m., in which the speakers will discuss how to prevent opioid misuse/abuse among student athletes and adults with chronic pain. The event will be hosted by the Bloomfield Municipal Alliance Committee, Bloomfield Department of Health and Human Services, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team.

“Even during the year of COVID-19, the opioid crisis continued to be a crisis in our community as well as in every community in America,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It is important that we talk about this issue and learn how we can identify opioid addiction in others so that we can get them help.”

Guest speakers for the event will include Dr. Ruchi Mehta and acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. To join the meeting, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bloomfield-operation-helping-handstudent-athlete-town-hall-meeting-tickets-147918563405.