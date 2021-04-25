Bloomfield Public Library opens seed library

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Library is creating a seed library that is open to all residents. Patrons of the library may choose a seed packet from a catalog and take it home to plant in their home gardens. The seed library is made possible by the generosity of donors to the Bloomfield Public Library Foundation.

“As the weather gets nicer, our library is looking for ways to get residents active and outside by teaching them gardening skills,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This is a fantastic way to enjoy the spring weather while still following COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Library staff will be available to assist in the selection and labeling. The foundation also gave generously to expand the library’s collection of gardening books for both children and adults, and books are on display.

“The BPL and the BPL Foundation work incredibly hard to create activities for residents to participate in and this is a great opportunity to get outside and plant a garden of your own,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, who serves as liaison to the library. “For residents that don’t already have a garden or know how to garden, there is a great selection of library resources and you can also take part in their Zoom workshops and other events this spring.”

Together with Bloomfield Community Gardens, the library will be hosting Zoom workshops and outdoor events to help patrons learn about gardening and planting. Follow the library online at www.BPLnj.org or call 973-566-6200 for more information.