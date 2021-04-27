Bloomfield Historical Society introduces vintage South Junior High photo collection

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Historical Society of Bloomfield has updated and expanded its website to include new photo collections of vintage South Junior High.

The 91 photos feature the 68 booths at the school’s “Know Your Town” Exhibit from 1940; from June 10 to 14, local industries and community groups packed the cafeteria and gymnasium of the new junior high school, as it was known then. South Junior High opened its doors in 1939, but was not called “South” until many years later with the completion of North Junior High School, now Bloomfield Middle School.

HSOB webmaster and board Trustee Richard Rockwell digitized and enhanced the photos, which are part of the museum’s collection.

Visit www.HSOB.org and click on “Photo Galleries” to enjoy these vintage 20th-century photographs that commemorate a time when Bloomfield was at the heart of N.J. industry.