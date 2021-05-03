Bloomfield Public Library begins phased-in reopening

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Library has begun the process of reopening by allowing residents with a library card to access computers for up to 45 minutes with an appointment. Library operations throughout the COVID-19 health crisis have been adjusted to ensure the safety of patrons and library staff.

Masks will be required of anyone who comes into the library. To schedule an appointment to use a computer, call 973-566-6200, ext. 219, or use the chat function on the library website at www.bplnj.org.

“I am thrilled to see that our library, which is an outstanding resource for the community is beginning the process of reopening to the public,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “Throughout the pandemic, our library staff has done an exceptional job of helping residents and creating online programs for children and families to take advantage of.”

Beginning May 10, the library will allow patrons to browse on the first floor of the library. Anyone under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Seating will not be available in the library and visitors will be limited to 30 minutes for browsing. Browsing hours will be Monday from 1 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pickups are still available during normal operating hours.

“In spite of the challenges that our library staff has faced during the health crisis, they have done a phenomenal job at continuing to provide excellent services to our residents,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, who serves as library liaison. “After over a year, it is great to see the library begin to reopen to the public and for us to start returning to normal.”