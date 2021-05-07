Mountainside Medical Center acquires North Jersey Immedicenter locations

BLOOMFIELD / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Mountainside Medical Center has announced its acquisition of Immedicenter offices in Bloomfield and Clifton. The offices will be renamed Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Immedicenter.

Serving the community for more than 35 years, Immedicenter provides patients with immediate care for injuries and acute illness. The center also offers primary care and chronic care services.

The acquisition solidifies a longstanding relationship between Mountainside Medical Center and Immedicenter, further strengthening the entities’ abilities to provide a full range of services to the communities they serve.

“I have been on the Mountainside Medical Center staff for over 30 years. It is a first-class institution, and I have close relationships with many of the doctors at the hospital,” said Immedicenter Medical Director Dr. Michael Basista, who will continue to serve as medical director for both offices. “Integrating with Mountainside will allow Immedicenter to offer improved continuity of care and a seamless patient experience.”

Immedicenter services also include immunizations and vaccines, occupational health, student screening, and telemedicine. Both medical facilities have the equipment necessary to perform an array of standard diagnostic tests, such as blood tests, EKGs, stress tests and X-rays.

“We are pleased to build upon our partnership with the well-respected providers at Immedicenter,” Mountainside CEO Tim O’Brien said. “Together, we look forward to continuing to provide our community with the highest quality of urgent and primary care.”