BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For two weeks this May, 13 Bloomfield firefighters will be trained in safety and survival/rapid intervention at the Morris County Public Safety Academy. This has been made possible by a regional FEMA grant with Bloomfield, Belleville, Nutley, East Orange, West Orange and Orange fire departments to train 100 firefighters.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety