Bloomfield police receive training in mental health, de-escalation tactics

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On May 6, Bloomfield Police Patrol Platoon A received training in mental health and de-escalation tactics coupled with crisis intervention training. The Bloomfield Police Department has partnered with Bloomfield Health & Human Services, as well as Cavanaugh and Keenan LLC, to provide this essential training to all BPD officers. Some of the topics discussed in the training are use-of-force policy, overview of mental illness, LGBTQ+ bias, dealing with anger with empathy, and de-escalation and active listening.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety