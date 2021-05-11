Bloomfield welcomes new director of cultural preservation

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield has welcomed Jill Dombrowski to the role of director of cultural preservation, which will make her responsible for managing two historic properties, the Oakeside Mansion and the Collins House. Dombrowski comes to the role with more than 15 years of experience in arts and cultural programming. Her success with community engagement and operations management will allow the township to explore uses of these spaces and expand access to meaningful artistic and cultural opportunities.

“Bloomfield has a rich history along with incredible properties that we are committed to preserving for current and future generations to enjoy,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It was critical to the council and myself that we have someone with strong experience in the arts that could help us grow the cultural footprint of our town, which is why we hired Jill Dombrowski.”

“I’m thrilled by the possibilities that this position presents,” Dombrowski said. “I am looking forward to playing a meaningful role in the cultural fabric of Bloomfield — its history, its present and its future.”