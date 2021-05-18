NCJW partners with Bloomfield for back-to-school distribution

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Department of Health and Human Services is once again partnering with the National Council of Jewish Women for a back-to-school distribution. Eligible students will receive a backpack, school supplies, sneakers, a coat and more.

“Every year, we partner with the NCJW for a back-to-school distribution to ensure that Bloomfield kids have everything they need to excel in the classroom,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “I am grateful for the hard work of our Health and Human Services Department for helping to coordinate this and for the NCJW for their generous donations.”

To qualify, students must be at least 5 years old by December 2021 and entering grades K through five in September 2021. Parents must register by calling 973-680-4017 by May 28. This drive is only open to Bloomfield and Glen Ridge residents.