Bloomfield shreds 6.46 tons of residents’ paper at event

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — During Bloomfield’s shredding event on May 8, residents had 6.46 tons of paper shredded and recycled. The township holds shredding events twice a year, in the spring and fall, which affords residents the opportunity to get rid of confidential papers in a safe way at no cost to them.

“Once again, our Recycling Committee did an outstanding job putting on a shredding event which allowed residents to quickly and easily dispose of important documents,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This is a great service that our township will continue to offer and it is always well-attended by the people in our community. Thank you to our DPW, Recycling Committee and recycling coordinator Louise Palagano for all your hard work to make this possible.”