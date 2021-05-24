Bloomfield police announce new foot patrol community engagement initiative

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Monday, May 3, the Bloomfield Police Department initiated a new foot patrol community engagement initiative in various commercial areas of the township. The foot patrols are designed for officers to have positive interactions with members of the business community, as well as the pedestrians and customers that are patronizing these areas.

“Our police department works incredibly hard to keep residents safe and they do a tremendous job of that every day,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It is critical to all of us that interactions between our police officers and the community are overwhelmingly positive and a great way to ensure that this is the case is by having our officers engage with the community on a regular basis. Community policing is a key component of policing in our township and it will continue to be in the future.”

Veteran Police Officers Victor Gonzalez and Teobaldo Osis have been selected by the public safety director to lead this initiative.

“These officers have a record of superior performance and a love for the department and community that makes them a perfect fit for this type of initiative,” Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said. “We want the same officers out there in the selected areas every day so the residents and business owners can get to know them personally and build a positive connection.”

The initial areas selected for the patrols are the Bloomfield Center, the North Center, segments of Bloomfield Avenue and 1st Avenue. The foot patrols will be supplemented with bicycle patrols and Segway patrols as well, as the initiative expands through the township as the summer progresses.