Bloomfield police make arrest in pizzeria burglary

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Saturday, May 22, at 4:22 a.m., Bloomfield police officers responded to Italia Pizzeria on Washington Street on report of a commercial burglary. Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a broken front door and that the cash register drawer was forced open. Police searched the pizzeria for any suspects, but no one was there. The owner of the pizzeria confirmed that approximately $20 in cash had been stolen from the register.

The police crime scene unit responded to process the scene of the burglary and recovered drops of blood located by the smashed front door. Detectives investigated this incident and recovered surveillance video from the scene. The video showed a male suspect stop his vehicle on Bloomfield Avenue at the intersection with Washington Street. The male and another unidentified individual exited the vehicle, picked up a large rock, smashed the front door and entered the pizzeria.

While investigating this burglary, detectives were able to identify a suspect and the vehicle used. The suspect was identified as Sean Crotty, 37, of Elizabeth. Crotty was operating a 2007 silver Acura TL with Pennsylvania plates at the time of the incident. The Livingston Police Department was also looking for the same burglary suspect and vehicle for a similar incident in its jurisdiction.

Working jointly with Livingston police, the two departments issued warrants for Crotty’s arrest. On May 28, detectives located Crotty operating his vehicle in Newark. They conducted a motor vehicle stop and Crotty was placed under arrest. Crotty was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, and was transported to Essex County Correctional Facility. He has a pending court date for the charges. Detectives are still pursuing the second individual at this time.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is considered innocent unless and until proved guilty.