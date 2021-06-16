Bloomfield PD participates in annual Special Olympics Torch run

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On June 11, members of the Bloomfield Police Department participated in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. At the conclusion of the event, the Montclair Police Department presented the Bloomfield Police Department with two plaques. One was in honor of fallen motor officer Benedetto “Benny: Christiano; Christiano’s wife, Julie, accepted the award. The other plaque was for the BPD as a whole. The plaques read: “Your support has given athletes a chance to learn, grow and know the joy of sports and athletic competition through participation in Special Olympics New Jersey 2021.”

Photos Courtesy of the Bloomfield Division of Public Safety