NJ Association of Women Business Owners announces new trustees

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners recently announced its 2021-2022 board of trustees. The board members were installed at the NJAWBO board meeting on June 21 to begin their term in July.

Leading the new board as state president is Bertha Robinson, owner of Star One Professional Services of Somerset.

“I have served actively on the NJAWBO board for several years and am grateful and honored to be elected president of such a wonderful statewide organization of women business owners,” Robinson said. “The NJAWBO voting members have placed their faith in me, and with support of the new board, NJAWBO will continue to support and encourage business ownership by women. I look forward to NJAWBO’s future.”

Serving with Robinson as executive committee members on the NJAWBO Board of Trustees are the following business owners: Laurel Bernstein, Laurel Bernstein & Associates, of Bloomfield, secretary; Melanie Blau McDonald, Strategic Receivables, Bergenfield, treasurer; Laura Graziano, Laura E. Graziano, Wayne, vice president of administration; Rosanna Imbriano, R.I. Consulting, Cedar Grove, vice president of corporate relations; Cecelia Henderson, WSI Marketing Edge, Wayne, vice president of marketing; Andrea Pass, Andrea Pass Public Relations, Fair Lawn, vice president of membership; Donna Thompson, Woodpecker Press, Livingston, West Orange resident, vice president of programming and events; Holly Kaplansky, Red Wagon Consulting, Bloomfield, immediate past president; and Taryn Abrahams, Empower Corporate Behavioral Services, Cedar Grove, nominations chairperson.

Also serving on the board of trustees are the NJAWBO Region Leadership Team chairpersons: Mamie Tolbert, Legal Shield, West Orange, MetroEast Region; Melanie Cunningham, Melanie Cunningham Law Office, Clifton, Northeast Region; Christy Mahon, Dream Vacations-Escape Artist Holidays, Branchville, Northwest Region; Buvana Radhakrishnan, Minuteman Press, North Brunswick, Shore Region; and Carrie Ward, Earp Cohn P.C., Cherry Hill, South Jersey Region.

The newly elected board members were installed by Maureen Rushalski, Yes You Can Marketing, of Brick, NJAWBO webmaster and former Shore Region Leadership Team chairperson.

For further information about NJAWBO, visit www.njawbo.org or email njawbo@njawbo.org.