Union man killed in pedestrian motor vehicle incident in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Bloomfield Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man and critical injuries to his wife, according to a July 5 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, July 3, Anthony Manochio, 83, of Union, and his wife were crossing the street after leaving a restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue when they were struck by a Pathfinder driven by a 44-year-old man. Both were transported to University Hospital in Newark with critical injuries. The husband was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:12 p.m. on July 3. The wife remains hospitalized.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who remained at the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.