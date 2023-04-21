Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated West Orange 3-2 on Wednesday, April 12, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

The Bengals won their second straight game to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Senior Anthony Dittrich went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI, and senior Brandon Piacenza went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI to lead the Bengals. Senior Alex Klena pitched five innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks to earn the win and improve to 1-0. Piacenza struck out five and allowed two hits and three walks to record the save.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon