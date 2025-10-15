Was he out or was he safe? Yogi Berra Museum to screen rare 1955 World Series TV broadcast

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — For the first time in 70 years, baseball fans will have a chance to see one of baseball’s most memorable and controversial World Series plays.

On Sunday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is screening a never-before-seen original television broadcast of the opening game of the 1955 World Series (Whitey Ford vs. Don Newcombe), during which Jackie Robinson famously stole home – and Berra famously disagreed with umpire Bill Summers’s call of “Safe.”

Baseball film collector Doak Ewing of Rare Sportsfilms restored the 16mm footage, which was assumed to be lost, so that the 2 ½ -hour game will be shown in its entirety, including all the original commercials and play-by-play by eventual Hall-of-Fame broadcasters Mel Allen and Vin Scully, just as when it was aired on NBC television, September 28, 1955.

Robinson’s iconic steal is a play that continues to be debated to this day – was he safe or out? Berra swore Robinson was out his entire life. The screening includes new and better views of the action at home plate, as well as a rare explanation by Robinson in a never-before-heard radio interview recorded six years later during which No. 42 explains why he decided to steal home at that moment in the game.

“I’m pleased we’ll be showing Jackie’s steal of home, including Yogi’s reaction, for the first time,” said Ewing, who will present the screening and answer questions after. “It’s very rare to find a complete game from the 1950’s. Giving fans the opportunity to again witness one of the most famous plays in World Series history live as the action takes place, especially involving legends Jackie Robinson and Yogi Berra, is a great way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of that iconic moment in baseball history.”

Seating in the Museum theater is limited and included in the cost of admission. Please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973.655.2378.

