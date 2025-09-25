Caldwell HS football team defeats Westwood in overtime

September 25, 2025

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Livingston in season-opener

September 9, 2025
East All-Stars win Robeson Football Classic

June 24, 2025
East Orange honors Super Bowl champion and native son Jahan Dotson

March 19, 2025
East Orange Campus HS football team routs Barringer on Thanksgiving in 112th meeting to close out banner season

December 6, 2024

Yogi Berra fans smash record for largest ‘Game of Catch’ ever

September 22, 2025
Golda Och Academy cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season

September 24, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season

September 18, 2025
West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 6-0

September 17, 2025

