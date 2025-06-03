Mount St. Dominic Academy softball team ready for stretch run for state-title drive

By Edward Kensik

CALDWELL, NJ — Mount St. Dominic Academy’s softball team knows this is it for a season where they are hoping to get another shot at a group championship.

The second-seeded Lions took care of business in their first state playoff game with an 11-3 win over seventh-seeded Mount St. Mary on May 29 in the Non-Public North A quarterfinals. The Lions host sixth-seeded Morris Catholic on Tuesday, June 3 (after deadline) in the sectional semifinals.

For Mount St. Dominic, the goal is to get back to the Non-Public A group final. The Lions lost to St. John Vianney, 4-1, in the 2024 group title game.

Against Mount St. Mary, Mount St. Dominic was actually behind 1-0 after the first inning.

But that was wiped out in the five-run bottom of the fourth inning.

It was a big day for the Cianfrocca family. Junior Jillian Cianfrocca went 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a home run. And freshman Abby Cianfrocca was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Also in the circle, Abby fired a complete game, six-hitter while allowing two earned runs.

With the state game, Mount St. Dominic split a pair of games with the top teams in Non-Public A. The Lions defeated Red Bank Catholic, 3-2, on May 27. And after the victory over Mount St. Mary, Mount St. Dominic saw its 13-game losing streak come to an end with an 8-7 defeat to Pingry at home on May 30. Red Bank Catholic was a second seed in Non-Public South A, while Pingry is the fourth seed in the Lions Non-Public A North.

In the victory over Red Bank Catholic, it was sophomore hurler Ava Kelshaw’s turn to show her might in the circle.

The sophomore went the distance while scattering eight hits and allowing two earned runs.

Mount St. Dominic scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Red Bank Catholic.

Lions received timely hits from senior Carlee Paez, sophomore Brooke Mundy, freshman Kaylan Bartolozzi and freshman Avery D’Ambola to secure the win.

In the loss at Pingry, it was a devastating bottom of the seventh inning that was the downfall for MSDA.

The Lions led 7-5 heading into Pingry’s last wraps and it was Pingry’s Melia Ahn who hit a three-run home run that did in Mount St. Dominic.

Everything looked good for the Lions heading into the last inning.

Jillian Cianfrocca continued her impressive play at the plate with another home run while going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Mundy, sophomore Isabella Iannitelli and freshman Avery D’Ambola also added a pair of hits in the defeat.

