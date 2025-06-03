Mount St. Dominic Academy sophomore Ciaran Fernandez punches ticket to track and field State Meet of Champions

By Edward Kensik

CALDWELL, NJ — Mount St. Dominic sophomore Ciaran Fernandez was able to toss her way to this week’s State Meet of Champions after coming in fourth place in the Non-Public A meet at Stockton University on May 31.

Fernandez’s best throw was 105-feet, 5 inches that was good for this week’s SMOC at Pennsauken High School. “Fernandez going as a sophomore is incredible,” said Mount St. Dominic Academy head coach Robert Osieja, who pointed out that the sophomore is fourth ranked in the state in the event.

Fernandez was not the only Mount St. Dominic Academy athlete to excel at the Non-Public A meet.

Lions senior Lorelei Middleton ran a personal best in the 400 intermediate hurdles with a time of 65.47. Middleton finished third and just missed out on reaching the SMOC. Junior Jacqueline Karcic registered a personal best of her own in the 800 meters with a time of 2:45.48.

MSDA junior Madison Cronin had a personal best in the 1,600 meters with a mark of 5:53.28. Cronin also came in 36th in the 800 with a time of 2:37.45.

Photo Courtesy of Mount St. Dominic Academy Athletics