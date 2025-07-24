Mount St. Dominic spring honors for softball, track and field, and lacrosse announced

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Edward Kensik

CALDWELL, NJ — The Non-Public A champions have a lot more to cheer about as the All-New Jersey state softball teams were recently released.

The Mount St. Dominic state softball champions (27-4) led the way for the spring sports in honors with a boatload of prizes.

The Lions brought home their first group state championship in 11 years, when they defeated Donovan Catholic, 4-3, on June 11 at Ivy Hill Park. The Non-Public A title went along with the program’s 12th Essex County Tournament championship, a 6-2 victory over Cedar Grove on May 17.

Along with state honors, the Lions especially dominated the Super Essex Conference–American Division, the top division in Essex County, where eight Mount players were part of the three honor groups.

In the state honors, it was the sister duo of junior infielder Jillian Cianfrocca and freshman utility Abby Cianfrocca who collected All–New Jersey first and second team honors, respectively. Mount St. Dominic sophomore pitcher Ava Kelshaw grabbed an all-state third team nod.

Jillian Cianfrocca was named the NJ.com Player of the Year. Jillian led the Lions in several categories with an all-around effort that put her on the top of the hill in New Jersey softball. Jillian had one of the best averages in the state at .516, while smacking 10 home runs, scoring 49 runs and collecting 30 RBI, all of this while she was walked 33 times. The junior also stole 10 bases and had a 1.044 slugging percentage.

Her sister, Abby, was a dual threat with the bat and on the mound. Abby led the Lions in RBI with 36 and doubles with 15. The freshman was second on the team in batting average behind her sister, hitting 479. Abby won 18 games while in the pitching circle, with a 2.67 earned run average. She struck out 91 batters.

Despite dealing with an injury, Kelshaw pitched the key contests, including picking up the victory in the 6-2 win over Cedar Grove in the ECT championship game. And more importantly, she blazed through the state tournament, winning all three games, including the 4-3 victory over Donovan Catholic for the Non-Public A title. In the three state contests, the sophomore hurler only gave up four earned runs against the best of the best. She also struck out 21 batters in 21 innings and scattered 17 hits in those state contests.

The MSD trio of Jillian Cianfrocca, Abby Cianfrocca and Kelshaw in the All–New Jersey teams were also part of the Non-Public first team. The duo of senior Carlee Paez and sophomore Isabella Iannitelli was placed on the Non-Public second team. Iannitelli and Paez were third (.427) and fourth (.414) in batting average on the Lions.

Along with the Cianfrocca sisters, Iannitelli and Paez, four other Mount St. Dominic players were part of the SEC–American honors in sophomore Brooke Mundy, freshman Avery D’Ambola, junior Cassandra Lopez and sophomore Francesca Cutillo.

In track and field, four Mount St. Dominic athletes led the way with honors on the top two teams. Sophomore Ciaran Fernandez took home gold in Essex County in the javelin (107 feet, 10 inches) and is one of the up-and-coming athletes in the event in the state. Senior Mackenzie Williamson medaled at the Essex County Championships with a sixth place (93 feet). Fernandez and Williamson were named to the All–SEC–Colonial first and second teams, respectively. Lions senior Natalia Feliz had the next best finish at the ECC with a third in the discus (107 feet, 1 inch) and she was named to the All–SEC–Colonial first team.

Senior Lorelei Middleton excelled in both the 400 and 800 meters. She placed fourth in the ECC with a time of 58.88 seconds at 400 meters and sixth in the 800 meters at 2 minutes, 23.83 seconds. Medaling in both races handed Middletown a pair of Al-SEC-Colonial second team honors in both.

Feliz and sophomore Sienna Last also placed on the All–SEC–Colonial honorable mention list. In addition to the discus, Feliz finished 10th in the shot put (31-11.75) in the ECC. Last’s best finish came in the high jump with an eighth place in Essex County (4-8).

The Mount St. Dominic girls lacrosse team only won two matches, but they did come near the end of the season.

The Lions’ top players were seniors Jayden DeSilva and Maddie Natale. Both were part of the All–SEC–Liberty Division first team. DeSilva was, by far, the leading goal scorer for Mount St. Dominic with 56 goals. Natale had an all-around game, especially on defense. She had three goals each in the two victories this season.

Despite the graduation of DeSilva and Natale, the future is bright with the return of three sophomores – Johnna Fio Rito, Lily Garbo and Jill Diglio. Both Rito and Garbo were set for the All–SEC–Liberty second team this past spring. Diglio was part of the All–SEC–Liberty honorable mention list.

Mount St. Dominic Spring Honors

Softball

All-New Jersey

First Team

Jillian Cianfrocca, infield, junior

Second Team

Abby Cianfrocca, utility, freshman

Third Team

Ava Kelshaw, pitcher, sophomore

Non-Public

First Team

Jillian Cianfrocca, infield, junior

Abby Cianfrocca, utility, freshman

Ava Kelshaw, pitcher, sophomore

Second Team

Isabella Iannitelli, infield, sophomore

Carlee Paez, outfield, senior

Super Essex Conference

American Division

First Team

Jillian Cianfrocca, junior

Abby Cianfrocca, freshman

Isabella Iannitelli, sophomore

Carlee Paez, senior

Brooke Mundy, sophomore

Second Team

Avery D’Ambola, freshman

Honorable Mention

Cassandra Lopez, junior

Francesca Cutillo, sophomore

Lacrosse

All-Super Essex Conference

Liberty Division

First Team

Jayden DeSilva, senior

Maddie Natale, senior

Second Team

Johnna Fio Rito, sophomore

Lily Garbo, sophomore

Honorable Mention

Jill Diglio, sophomore

Track and Field

All-Super Essex Conference

Colonial Division

First Team

Natalia Feliz, discus, senior

Ciaran Fernandez, javelin, sophomore

Second Team

Lorelei Middleton, 400 meters, senior

Lorelei Middleton, 800 meters, senior

Mackenzie Williamson, javelin, senior

Honorable Mention

Sienna Last, sophomore

Natalia Feliz, senior

Photos Courtesy of Mount St. Dominic