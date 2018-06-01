County Farmers Market for seniors

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Essex County Division of Senior Services invites county senior citizens to the 2018 Farmers Market kickoff on Friday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park, 199 Fairview Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Our Farmers Market program encourages our older residents to practice healthy eating habits by giving them the opportunity to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables at affordable prices,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We invite you to come out and enjoy nature’s tasty treats!”

To purchase produce, bring proof of identification showing you are 60 or older, proof of Essex County residency, and proof of income — eligible residents can earn no more than $22,311 annually, $1,860 monthly, $930 twice a month and $430 weekly.

For more information, call 973-395-8375; for transportation, call 973-737-7200.