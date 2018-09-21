Muoio named dean of academics at Mount St. Dominic Academy

CALDWELL, NJ — Mount St. Dominic Academy, a Catholic, college preparatory school for young women located in Caldwell, has named Marissa Muoio, 28, as the new dean of academics. Muoio, a 2008 graduate of Mount St. Dominic, will be responsible for the Mount’s day-to-day operations, with special focus on the academic progress of the students, as well as curriculum review and innovation. As dean, Muoio will also have oversight of the nearly 40 educators who make up the school’s dynamic faculty.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Mount’s long-standing reputation of excellence in education into the future,” Muoio said in a press release. “An all-girls’ education remains relevant in a society where gender equity is not yet a given. The Mount community fosters an atmosphere of inquiry, self-advocacy, and critical thinking, and we are committed to preparing young women for a future where they will excel as culturally competent, social justice minded, empowered learners and leaders.”

Prior to taking on the new leadership role, Muoio most recently served as curriculum coordinator for the Mount, a role she was promoted to in June 2016. Muoio first joined the staff at the Mount in July 2013 as the school’s media library specialist, a role she continued until taking on the responsibilities of dean.

Muoio has worked successfully to help develop and launch several new curriculum programs for Mount students in recent years. The Senior Capstone in Directed Research, taught by Muoio, was added to the curriculum as an elective for the 2017-18 school year. A yearlong exploration of a topic, possibly tied to a future major or career path, the new course also partners the young women of the Mount with alumnae mentors to help them more deeply investigate their chosen topic while becoming comfortable with professional communications skills in a safe and monitored environment. She was also a member of the team responsible for integrating the Online Learning Initiative in 2016-17, which enables students to pursue additional complementary studies beyond the borders of the brick and mortar classroom.

“Since she joined the staff and faculty at the Mount, I have watched Marissa blossom into an extraordinary educator, a skilled administrator and a passionate advocate for our young women,” said Sister Fran Sullivan, head of school of Mount St. Dominic Academy. “She embodies the values that form the strong foundation of our school, but she also possesses a powerful blend of passion, expertise, enthusiasm and joy to successfully usher the formidable legacy of Mount St. Dominic Academy into our next 125 years.”

Muoio received her bachelor of science degree in elementary and special education in May 2012 and her master of arts degree as a school library media specialist in May 2014, both from Seton Hall University. She is currently a doctoral candidate at Seton Hall, studying toward an Ed.D. in education leadership, management and policy. Her dissertation is a mixed-methods, descriptive study of teacher evaluation and professional development in New Jersey independent schools. A resident of Cedar Grove, and coach of the Mount bowling and softball teams, Muoio is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum, the New Jersey Association for School Librarians and the American Association of School Librarians.

For more information about Mount St. Dominic Academy, visit www.msdacademy.org.