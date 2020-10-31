Paper shredding on Nov. 7

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to an Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

Paper shredded at the event will be recycled. There is no limit on how much paper residents may bring to the Paper Shredding Day. However, plastic sheets and covers, and metal binders must be removed from paper to be shredded. Paper clips and staples do not have to be removed. Photo negatives and film are not accepted.

The Essex County Paper Shredding Day is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the Essex County Department of Public Works at 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.