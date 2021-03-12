NJAW to begin annual spring cleaning, water main flushing

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Beginning March 15 and continuing into the fall months, New Jersey American Water will perform the annual cleaning of its water distribution system to support the continued provision of high-quality, reliable water service to its customers. Flushing the system helps to clean out any build-up of mineral deposits and sediment inside the pipes. The company also flushes its hydrants to confirm they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.

Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows.

The service areas and dates when flushing begins and ends in Essex County are as follows: Cedar Grove from Sunday, April 18, to Friday, April 23; Irvington from Sunday, April 18, to Friday, April 23; Maplewood from Sunday, April 25, to Friday, April 30; Millburn from Sunday, April 11, to Friday, April 16; North Caldwell from Sunday, April 18, to Friday, April 23; and West Orange from Sunday, May 2, to Friday, May 14.

While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged: Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period; store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking; check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher; and, if water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.